Nate Craig-Myers poised to be key contributor for Auburn this fall

Auburn utilizes two inside slot receiver positions and while the traditional "3" receiver was utilized more before, the "9" role could increase its use with the arrival of Jarrett Stidham in Chip Lindsey's more passing-oriented offense. Will Hastings and Nate Craig-Myers are the leaders at the respective spots, though a variety of other wide outs could end up at either spot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.