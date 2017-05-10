Montravius Adams knows what's expected in Green Bay
Former Auburn defensive tackle Montravius Adams had spent one day with the Green Bay Packers, and he already had a pretty good idea about the expectations in Titletown USA. "The main goal and the main thing is the Super Bowl," Adams told reporters in the Green Bay locker room after the first day of the Packers' rookie minicamp.
