Jermaine Whitehead ticketed for driving 110 mph on interstate
Safety Jermaine Whitehead takes part in a Green Bay Packers' tradition by riding a child's bicycle to the field for training camp on July 26, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. ( Former Auburn standout Jermaine Whitehead was ticketed for driving 110 mph in a 70-mph zone with three of his Green Bay Packers teammates in the car last week, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Tuesday afternoon.
