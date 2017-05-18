Is Derrick Brown ready to start on Au...

Is Derrick Brown ready to start on Auburn's defensive line?

14 hrs ago

The departure of Montravius Adams creates one of the biggest voids Auburn needs to fill this season and Derrick Brown is among several fine options. The former five-star recruit had 11 tackles with a sack and fumble recovery as a true freshman and is going to have a bigger role as as sophomore this fall.

