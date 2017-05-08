How Woody Barrett's transfer impacts Auburn quarterback picture

The departure of Woody Barrett leaves Auburn with three scholarship quarterbacks entering the 2017 season but the impact of his transfer may have the greatest effect further into the future. For his athletically gift as the 6-foot-2, 239 pound Barrett is - he threw for 2,018 yards with 20 touchdowns and rushed for 1,413 yards and 23 scores as a senior at West Orange High School in Winter Haven, Fla.

