Former Auburn quarterback Woody Barrett finds new school
The former Auburn quarterback, who announced his decision to transfer Monday morning , will play at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi next season. Wolfpack quarterback coach Micah Davis posted a photo to Twitter late Sunday morning welcoming Barrett to the program, and head coach Glenn Davis shared the tweet.
