Darius Slayton has the edge to take over as Auburn's split end
With Tony Stevens gone, the split end receiver spot is up for grabs and Darius Slayton should be the favorite to secure the job in the fall. Slayton is not only one of the fastest players on Auburn's roster, he's also one of the tallest wide receivers, much in the mold of Sammie Coates and Stevens before him.
