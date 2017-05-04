Chiefs sign 3 draft picks, add 12 college free agents
The Chiefs signed their first three draft picks, 12 college free agents and claimed running back Kelvin Taylor off waivers from Seattle as they began their rookie minicamp Saturday. Kansas City reached agreements with fourth-round pick Jehu Chesson, fifth-round pick Ukeme Eligwe and sixth-round pick Leon McQuay III.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn...
|Nov '16
|Jesus
|1
|2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|1
|Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Roger Badell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC