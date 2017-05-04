Chiefs sign 3 draft picks, add 12 col...

Chiefs sign 3 draft picks, add 12 college free agents

7 hrs ago

The Chiefs signed their first three draft picks, 12 college free agents and claimed running back Kelvin Taylor off waivers from Seattle as they began their rookie minicamp Saturday. Kansas City reached agreements with fourth-round pick Jehu Chesson, fifth-round pick Ukeme Eligwe and sixth-round pick Leon McQuay III.

Chicago, IL

