A closer look at Redskins' fourth-round pick Samaje Perine

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events With their first of two fourth-round picks, the Washington Redskins drafted Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine. Running back wasn't necessarily seen as a priority need for the Redskins going into the draft, but the value of Perine in the fourth round, especially with two picks in the round, proved too much to pass on.

