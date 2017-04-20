Who should the Chargers target on Day 3?

Who should the Chargers target on Day 3?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: BoltBeat

Sep 10, 2016; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Eddie Jackson returns an interception for a touchdown against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Hilltoppers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports With still plenty of talent left on the board, the Los Angeles Chargers have a chance to add more playmakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BoltBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn... Nov '16 Jesus 1
2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16) Apr '16 Anonymous 1
News The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07) Mar '16 Fart news 49,307
News Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15) Sep '15 Fart news 1
News Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
News Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15) Feb '15 Roger Badell 1
See all Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,458 • Total comments across all topics: 280,730,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC