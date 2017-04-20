What Auburn looks for when pursuing graduate transfers
Jacksonville State's Casey Dunn looks over the defense of Murray State during a college football game at JSU Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015. With last week's commitment from Florida State offensive guard Wilson Bell and the previously announced addition of FCS All-American center Casey Dunn from Jacksonville State , the Tigers are adding at least two graduate transfers to their offensive line, which enters the off-season with uncertainty at the left guard spot Auburn offensive line coach Herb Hand said finding players who are a "good fit" is most important with graduate transfers, who typically have one or possibly two years of eligibility remaining.
