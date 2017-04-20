Tosh.O features girl hit in face after failing to catch kick during Auburn-LSU game, jabs AU

You know her simply as the girl who tried to catch a kick off only to be hit in the face during the Auburn-LSU game last season. Ashley Ward was featured on Tosh.O where she relived catching a ball with her face during the Auburn-LSU game , said "Bammers are Bammers" in response to the Toomer's Oaks being poisoned and had a message for Alabama coach Nick Saban.

