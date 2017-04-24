TOJ Pick Six - Jets Best/Worst Case Scenario for Day 2 of NFL Draft
Dalbin Osorio with a TOJ Pick Six and of best and worst case scenarios for the New York Jets on day two of the NFL Draft The New York Jets got the best player in the draft for the second time in three years under General Manager Mike Maccagnan by selecting LSU Safety Jamal Adams. This was a great pick coupled with some luck, as Adams should not have been on the board at 6. Repeat it after me: Jamal Adams is not a box safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnOnTheJets.com.
Add your comments below
Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn...
|Nov '16
|Jesus
|1
|2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|1
|Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Roger Badell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC