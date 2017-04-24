TOJ Pick Six - Jets Best/Worst Case Scenario for Day 2 of NFL Draft

Dalbin Osorio with a TOJ Pick Six and of best and worst case scenarios for the New York Jets on day two of the NFL Draft The New York Jets got the best player in the draft for the second time in three years under General Manager Mike Maccagnan by selecting LSU Safety Jamal Adams. This was a great pick coupled with some luck, as Adams should not have been on the board at 6. Repeat it after me: Jamal Adams is not a box safety.

