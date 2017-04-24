The Top Options For The Dallas Cowboys On Day 3 Of The 2017 NFL Draft

With the first three rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft now in the books, let's turn our attention to some of the options available to the Cowboys through Rounds 4-7 on Day 3. Keep in mind that just because the team drafted a certain position already doesn't mean they should ignore value at those positions if it's available when they're on the clock. With that said, I'm going to rule out cornerback until round 7 just because I can't see the team taking a cornerback with three of their first five or six picks.

