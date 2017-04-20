The long road
Not many high school athletes would have been comfortable taking the path to playing time Robert Leff did at Auburn. The offensive lineman spent one year redshirting, two years grinding away on special teams and a fourth year playing as an extra tackle before finally becoming a regular as a fifth-year senior in 2016.
