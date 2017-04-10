The 5 biggest questions Auburn faces this offseason

With spring practice in the rearview mirror, Auburn has 141 days until its season opener against Georgia Southern - including three-plus months of offseason work before the start of fall camp. Plenty will be said regarding Auburn's 2017 prospects between now and then, but in the meantime, let's take a look at the five biggest questions Gus Malzahn's team faces this offseason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.