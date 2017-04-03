Take notice, Alabama: With Jarrett Stidham at QB Auburn is a contender
The No.1 recruit in the state of Alabama attended Auburn's spring game to see if the Tigers could throw the ball. One of the biggest questions in college football this spring was whether or not Auburn's transfer quarterback, Jarrett Stidham, could revive the Tigers' offense, and provide a worthy balance to one of the best defenses in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn...
|Nov '16
|Jesus
|1
|2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|1
|Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Roger Badell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC