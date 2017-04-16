San Francisco 49ers: 5 Late-Round Sleepers To Target In 2017 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers will target big name prospects as they enter the 2017 NFL Draft, but they should also circle these names as they enter Day 3. As fans, we all have our draft crush that we hope the team chooses at the top of the draft. But this is a deep draft with the potential to find contributors late into Day 3. The San Francisco 49ers need to ensure they target these five players as are late-round sleepers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NFLSpinZone.