Rankin: Auburn DBs key to more INTs i...

Rankin: Auburn DBs key to more INTs in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Montgomery Advertiser

Rankin: Auburn DBs key to more INTs in 2017 AUBURN - As good as Auburn's defense played last season, it fell short in one very important department - turnovers. Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2nSVrJu The Tigers wound up with just 17 with 11 being interceptions in 13 games to finish 88th in the nation in turnovers gained along with Arizona State, Bowling Green, Oklahoma, LSU, Virginia and Hawaii.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn... Nov '16 Jesus 1
2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16) Apr '16 Anonymous 1
News The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07) Mar '16 Fart news 49,307
News Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15) Sep '15 Fart news 1
News Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
News Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15) Feb '15 Roger Badell 1
See all Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,420 • Total comments across all topics: 280,081,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC