Nick Marshall suspended four games, third Jet this offseason
The team announced that cornerback Nick Marshall has been suspended the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. He's the third Jets player to be suspended so far this offseason, joining tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins and wide receiver Jalin Marshall .
