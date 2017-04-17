NFL suspends Jets defensive back Nick...

NFL suspends Jets defensive back Nick Marshall four games

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Sporting News

Jets cornerback Nick Marshall has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances. Marshall, who played quarterback at Auburn before converting to defense in the NFL, had just five tackles in eight games played for the Jets last season.

