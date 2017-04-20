NFL draft: Lawson among three Auburn players selected on Day 3
The former Auburn defensive end hopes to be one of the best value picks in the 2017 NFL draft after being selected by the Bengals in the fourth round with the 116th overall pick. Lawson was one of three Auburn players selected Saturday.
