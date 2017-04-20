New York Giants sign Auburn's Jeremy Johnson
Jeremy Johnson said all he wants is a shot with an NFL team, and that'll happen in two weeks. The New York Giants have invited Johnson, a former Auburn quarterback, to a mini-camp tryout starting May 11. This new was confirmed by The Montgomery Advertiser through This tryout means the franchise has no financial commitment to Johnson but represents the first step toward him being asked to return for the team's Organized Team Activity practices May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6 and June 8-9.
