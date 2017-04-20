New England Patriots mock draft: ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projects...
Auburn defensive end Carl Lawson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. Considering the New England Patriots do not own picks in either the first or second round of this year's NFL draft, it's hard to find any expert mock drafts that include who the Patriots will take.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn...
|Nov '16
|Jesus
|1
|2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|1
|Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Roger Badell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC