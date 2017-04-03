Instant analysis: Jarrett Stidham leads Auburn A-Day aerial assault

Stidham threw for 267 yards, with four passes over 25 yards, for the Blue first-teamers in a 37-13 win over the White second-teamers before an announced crowd of 46,331 at Jordan-Hare Stadium No matter what Gus Malzahn or Chip Lindsey say about the quarterback "competition" continuing until Sean White can be evaluated, it's clear Stidham is the most physically gifted signal caller on the roster. Stidham was 16 of 20 for 267 yards with four passes over 25 yards during the first half, including bombs for 46 and 50 yards to Darius Slayton and Nate Craig-Myers, respectively.

