How close is Auburn to identifying its desired 10-man defensive line rotation?

"When you walk in that room, you can see the grocery shelves are stocked, and they might not all be ready to play right now, but there's a plan for them," Steele said. There has been no shortage of depth along Auburn's defensive line since Steele arrived last year, and it showed in 2016 as the unit had a defensive revival up front, leading to an improved rushing defense, improved pass rush and vastly improved third-down defense while rotating 10 defensive linemen the majority of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.