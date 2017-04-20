Gus Malzahn not ready to address 'disparity' between Auburn ...

Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham looks to pass Saturday, April 8, 2017, during the A-Day spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. Jarrett Stidham is going to provide a much-needed boost to Auburn's passing game this fall, provided of course that he wins the job everyone except for the Tigers coaching staff has already anointed him to.

