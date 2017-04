First-team defense stands out in spring game

Read more: The Decatur Daily

Auburn linebacker Tre' Williams and defensive lineman Andrew Williams bring down running back Malik Miller during Saturday's A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. [WADE RACKLEY/AUBURN ATHLETICS] Auburn linebacker Tre' Williams and defensive lineman Andrew Williams bring down running back Malik Miller during Saturday's A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.