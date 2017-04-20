Draft analyst: AU's Adams looks a lot different in 2016 video than 2015
ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay is confused by the game tape of Auburn's Montravius Adams, and he's not the only one. On a media conference call Monday, when discussing possible defensive tackles who might go in the second or third round of next week's draft, McShay said many NFL scouts, general managers and personnel executives are confused by the difference in the two years of tape from the Tigers' defensive tackle.
