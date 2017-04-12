Broncos to hold local pro day for prospects who attended area high schools

The Broncos will host a local pro day Thursday afternoon for about 15 prospects who attended area high schools, according to an NFL source, giving them all a chance to showcase their skills in front of Broncos coaches ahead of the April 27-29 draft. Among the list of invites, according to another league source, is Wyoming receiver Tanner Gentry, a standout at Grandview who was named to The Denver Post's 2012 All-Colorado Team along with Christian McCaffrey.

