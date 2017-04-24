Auburn's Montravius Adams' life changes on Day 2 as Carl...
The former Auburn defensive tackle welcomed his firstborn child, Montravius Adams Jr., at 2:32 p.m. ET in Warner Robins, Ga., and then got a call from the Green Bay Packers Friday night. The Packers selected Adams 93rd overall with the 29th pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
