Auburn's Chip Lindsey pumping the brakes on Nick Marshall comparison for freshman Malik Willis
Auburn quarterback Malik Willis works out Tuesday, April 4, 2017, during spring football practice at the Auburn Athletic Complex in Auburn, Ala. One name has been invoked time and time again when describing Auburn freshman Malik Willis this spring -- that of former Auburn signal-caller Nick Marshall.
Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn...
|Nov '16
|Jesus
|1
|2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|1
|Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Roger Badell
|1
