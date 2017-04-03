Auburn notebook: Johnson suffers high ankle sprain
Kerryon Johnson suffered a minor ankle injury in the first quarter of the A-Day spring game Saturday and was in a walking boot after the game. SEC Network broadcasters confirmed during the game that the junior-to-be tailback suffered a high ankle sprain after a 17-yard reception over the middle where he was tackled by reserve middle linebacker Richard McBryde.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn...
|Nov '16
|Jesus
|1
|2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|1
|Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Roger Badell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC