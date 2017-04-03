Auburn football: Lindsey promises passes in A-Day spring game
Chip Lindsey made it clear the game plan for Saturday's A-Day will feature the passing game in ways to get Jarrett Stidham, Malik Willis and Woody Barrett used to performing in Jordan-Hare Stadium. With none of those three active quarterbacks having taken a snap in the stadium with fans in the stands for a game-like atmosphere, Auburn's offensive coordinator needs to see some passes vertically down the field.
