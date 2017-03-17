Washington Redskins Likely Have To Find Nose Tackle In NFL Draft

Nov 19, 2016; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive tackle Montravius Adams runs the ball after picking up a deflected pass while defended by Alabama A&M Bulldogs quarterback De'Angelo Ballard during the first quarter at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports The Washington Redskins missed out on the top nose tackles in the 2017 free agent market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiggosRag.