Starting left guard the 'biggest piece of the puzzle' for Auburn's offensive line

As Herb Hand mixes and matched Auburn's offensive line this spring, trying to fit the pieces of the puzzle to clearly see the bigger picture, there's one piece he hasn't quite been able to find just yet. With three returning starters along the offensive line and Mike Horton prepared to assume the starting job at right guard, Hand still has questions surrounding Auburn's plan at left guard heading into 2017 as the team passed the halfway point of spring practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.