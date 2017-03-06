Seven Takeaways From The 2017 NFL Scouting Combine
Over the past week, hundreds of the best football prospects in the country have been put through the ringer, both on and off the field, making their case to the 32 clubs that they deserve to be selected in the 2017 NFL Draft. As strange as it may seem, the Draft is less than two months away, so now that all the interviews have been conducted, and the 40-yard dashes have been run, let's take a look at the major takeaways from the 2017 edition of the Combine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Raiders.
Add your comments below
Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn...
|Nov '16
|Jesus
|1
|2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|1
|Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Roger Badell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC