Seven Takeaways From The 2017 NFL Sco...

Seven Takeaways From The 2017 NFL Scouting Combine

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Raiders

Over the past week, hundreds of the best football prospects in the country have been put through the ringer, both on and off the field, making their case to the 32 clubs that they deserve to be selected in the 2017 NFL Draft. As strange as it may seem, the Draft is less than two months away, so now that all the interviews have been conducted, and the 40-yard dashes have been run, let's take a look at the major takeaways from the 2017 edition of the Combine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raiders.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn... Nov '16 Jesus 1
2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16) Apr '16 Anonymous 1
News The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07) Mar '16 Fart news 49,307
News Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15) Sep '15 Fart news 1
News Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
News Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15) Feb '15 Roger Badell 1
See all Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,141 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC