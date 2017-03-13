's Mock draft
This will be the final post of the community draft, I will not make another poll of this community mock because I really have no idea who might be there at round 6 and 7. So this is what the Cincy Jungle community would like us to have in this upcoming 2017 NFL draft according to the polls: Round 1: Reuben Foster LB Alabama, The best linebacker in this draft by a wide margin and we will immediately see an upgrade against the run putting him next to Burfict. Round 2: Carl Lawson DE Auburn, A pass rusher that will be the successor to Michael Johnson, he may not be the starter day one but expect him to be in the rotation with Gilberry and Clarke.
