's Mock draft

This will be the final post of the community draft, I will not make another poll of this community mock because I really have no idea who might be there at round 6 and 7. So this is what the Cincy Jungle community would like us to have in this upcoming 2017 NFL draft according to the polls: Round 1: Reuben Foster LB Alabama, The best linebacker in this draft by a wide margin and we will immediately see an upgrade against the run putting him next to Burfict. Round 2: Carl Lawson DE Auburn, A pass rusher that will be the successor to Michael Johnson, he may not be the starter day one but expect him to be in the rotation with Gilberry and Clarke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincy Jungle.