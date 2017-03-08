NFL Combine: O.J. Howard, Carl Lawson lead state players' performances
When Auburn defensive end Carl Lawson turned in 35 repetitions in the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, he not only topped all the defensive linemen attending the 2017 event, he also reached a record for players with Alabama football roots. In data dating from 2000, Lawson's 35 reps with the 225-pound weight tied for the most done at the combine by a player from an Alabama high school or college.
