NFL Combine: How did the state's players perform on Sunday?
Defensive end Carl Lawson of Auburn left the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday as the top performer among the defensive linemen in two of the six measurable drills. On Saturday, Lawson topped the defensive linemen by doing 35 repetitions with a 225-pound weight in the bench press.
