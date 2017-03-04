Malzahn says Prince Tega 'is further along than he was last fall' Auburn coach Gus Malzahn says he's seeing progress since moving Prince Tega Wanogho to offensive line last summer. Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2lqKoJH AUBURN - Prince Tega Wanogho is closer to being a contributor factor to Auburn's offensive line and by all accounts, his head coach is pleased with his early progress.

