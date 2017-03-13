Lady Cougars advance to NCAA Division II quarterfinals
Columbus State will play starting next Tuesday in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals, with the winner advancing to the semifinals the following day. The championship game will be played next Saturday, Mar. 24 at 7 p.m. Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey gave his quarterbacks including Jarrett Stidham, Woody Barrett and Malik Willis detailed instruction during the early portion of practice Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn...
|Nov '16
|Jesus
|1
|2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|1
|Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Roger Badell
|1
