Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here'

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn talked about Rhett Lashlee leaving for UConn during a visit to the Senior Bowl Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2017. Montravius Adams discusses the Senior Bowl after the first day of practice Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.