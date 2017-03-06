Former Auburn assistant, quarterback Dameyune Craig joins FSU's staff
Craig has joined Jimbo Fisher's staff at Florida State as a quality control assistant, the program announced Monday to local media who were in attendance for the Seminoles' first day of spring practice. It is Craig's second stint with FSU after serving as the Seminoles' quarterbacks coach from 2010-12.
