Fmr. Auburn DB Josh Holsey on Pro Day: 'This was my combine' Injury-plagued former Auburn DB Josh Holsey hoping his Pro Day performance can earn him a late-round selection. Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2mzRV5Y Auburn defensive back Joshua Holsey runs the 40 meter dash during Auburn's Pro Day on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Auburn, Ala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.