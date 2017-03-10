Eagles News: Dorial Green-Beckham had the most drops of any Philadelphia wide receiver

A tally of the Eagles' drops in 2016 - PhillyVoice Green-Beckham, Matthews, and Agholor all had far too many drops in 2016, but holy hell, Green-Beckham's hands were beyond bad. It's going to be very difficult for the Eagles to justify his roster spot in 2017 if he isn't vastly improved in training camp and the preseason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bleeding Green Nation.