Carl Lawson confident he wona t be available on day two of 2017 NFL Draft
Former Auburn defensive lineman Carl Lawson doesn't think he'll have to wait very long to hear his name called in this year's NFL Draft. While the defender's resume is a little light for a four-year college player, he expects to go on the first night of the three-day event.
