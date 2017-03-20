Byron Cowart changing positions on Auburn's defensive line
After playing defensive end for the majority of his first two seasons at Auburn, the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder will be spending most of his time at defensive tackle this spring. "He appears to have gotten a little bit thicker," Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said Thursday when asked about Cowart.
