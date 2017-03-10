Auburn, Tulsa hold Pro Days for NFL s...

Auburn, Tulsa hold Pro Days for NFL scouts on Friday

Several colleges are holding their Pro Days on Friday, which means we'll get to likely hear about how NFL Draft hopefuls fare from Auburn, Tulsa, Northern Illinois, Southeastern Oklahoma State, New Mexico State, Army, Tuskegee and Alabama State. We'll also get an idea of where the Kansas City Chiefs might be interested in someone as college coaches, insightful fans or local reporters get a beat on what NFL teams are represented at each specific place.

