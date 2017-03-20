Auburn seeks replacements for Lawson, Adams
"Everybody says, 'Well, how are you going to replace Carl Lawson and Montravius Adams?' " said defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. "If we're just figuring that out right now and that wasn't figured out two or three years ago in recruiting and last year in coaching and we just waited til now to answer that question, we've got problems."
